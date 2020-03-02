Dinner date! Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spend some quality time together

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the hottest couples of B-town, spent Sunday evening together as the duo was clicked in Bandra while stepping out of a popular eatery in the suburban area. While all of their social media PDA and public appearances tend to make headlines, Arjun and Malaika's Insta-stories too became the talk of the town.

Both - Malaika and Arjun - shared snapshots of their half-eaten chocolate pastries and netizens started wondering if it was the cheat day of the couple. Malaika shared the picture with a caption: Love this place [sic].

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a black-and-white picture of a pastry.

Well, no matter what, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's social media posts always have the potential of breaking the internet. The couple has been dating for quite some time now, and while rumours of them getting married anytime soon have been doing rounds, there has been no official confirmation from either of them.

For the dinner date, Arjun Kapoor wore a blue solid T-shirt with army green joggers and a baseball cap, while Malaika Arora opted for a white cutout dress.

Recently, Malaika Arora, while on Neha Dhupia's chat show, revealed that she would like a beach wedding and that she would love to walk down the aisle in an Elie Saab gown. "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang," she said, adding that her best woman would be her closest friend Vahbiz Mehta.

We wonder when Malaika plans on making her dream wedding a reality!

