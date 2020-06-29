Dino Morea asks Varun Dhawan who clicked his picture, the actor's reply confuses fans

Fitness freak Varun Dhawan leaves no opportunity to display his biceps, especially after an arduous workout. Over the weekend, he was at it again, sharing his out-of-gym shirtless look. While fans drooled over his chiselled muscles, Dino Morea had a pertinent question. He asked "Who's taken the picture, VD?" to which Dhawan replied, "God." His reply left fans confused as they wondered who or what he was referring to.

Varun Dhawan has been sharing his workout pictures and videos on his Instagram for a very long time. Just like a lot of other actors in the industry, he too is a fitness freak. And the same goes for Dino Morea, he's already a good-looking man and that perfectly-toned body only makes him a lot more handsome. Coming back to Dhawan, he has two very interesting films coming up.

The first in line is David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, which is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. He then has Sriram Raghavan's film on the life of Arun Khetarpal. Talking about his fitness again, it's just not his gym sessions that keep him fit as a fiddle, but the actor also enjoys his yoga sessions to stay healthy.

