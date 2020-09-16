Dino Morea expresses his desire to work with John Abraham in an action movie

Dino Morea is keen to collaborate with old pal John Abraham. He's hoping for an action thriller in which the gym buddies can flex their muscles. Morea, who is back on the scene with Hostages 2, expressed his desire after Johnny boy praised his negative act in the web series. It took Abraham back to the days when he essayed similar bad-boy roles. Now, he wants to play one too.

Hostages Season 2 helmed under Sachin Mamta Krishn and series director Sudhir Mishra, the season 2 has garnered all the love and appreciation from the fans across the country. Amongst all the appreciation for the series, here’s John Abraham praising the show and Dino Morea’s character, the actor shares, "Well, I've been hearing a lot of good things about Hotstar Specials latest show Hostages Season 2 - there's suspense, masala, action and more! I have to say that Ronit's character of Prithvi Singh is the OG-Super Cop! I absolutely loved watching the show and I think there is definitely more than what meets the eye."

Praising Dino Morea, John Abraham shares, "My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It's taken me back to my days when I played similar 'bad-boy' roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn't mind trying a complex role like this! For people wondering what should be next on their must watch list, I recommend Hostages Season 2."

