Dino Morea: People who put you on a pedestal will cut it off so fast, you'll fall flat on your face

The debate on the insider and outsider in Bollywood has only escalated after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many Bollywood celebrities have talked about the Hindi film industry, and their individual experiences, ranging from good to bad to ugly.

And now, in an interview with Times Now Digital, Dino Morea has spoken about this debate and what he has to say about Bollywood. He said, "I am an absolute outsider. I had zero connections with this industry. I came from Bangalore knowing nobody. I moved here and I worked my way up. I earned respect, I worked really hard. I know how hard I've worked. I have tried to survive in this industry."

He added, "I am so grateful to this industry because it has given me what I have today. This city, this industry has given me everything that I have today. I couldn't be more grateful. You know people keep saying nepotism but you got to find your own place. You got to work, you got to be strong in your head. There are ups, there are downs."

He also said how the people who put you on the pedestal will be the same people to put you down. He stated, "The some people who put you on a pedestal will cut it off so fastly you will fall flat on your face. But, if you don't have the strength to get up and fight again and go out there and find your place then no industry is going to work for you."

When asked about his opinion on the debate on insider and outsider, and nepotism, he stated, "I feel it's been spoken in wrong terms. I am an outsider. I am not complaining. I got to go and find my place. Nobody's going to come and serve me something on a platter. And if I can't prove myself, prove my talent then who is going to do it for me? Nobody's going to do it for me. I got to do it. So very grateful to this city and to this industry for giving me what I have today."

Morea began his career in 1999 with the musical drama, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Raaz, Gunaah, Fight Club, Acid Factory, and now gears up for the web-show, Hostages 2.

