Dipa Karmakar enjoys a 'Champions Diet' at a hotel in Juhu during her stay
Dipa Karmakar thanked the team of Hotel Seaprincess, Juhu for their warm hospitality during her stay in Mumbai
After her heroics at the Rio Olympics, gymnast Dipa Karmakar quickly became the darling of the nation. So, it follows that the people at Jeon, a restaurant in a Juhu hotel, were only too happy when she dropped in for a meal. But being a sportsperson means she follows a strict diet. So, how did the chef take care of Dipa's diet, India's first female gymnast to compete in the Olympics.
"We were extremely sensitive to her dietary discipline and prepared food that included natural grains and ancient millets, and had no sugar or carbohydrates," Chef Jerson Fernandes who is an executive chef at Hotel Seaprincess in Juhu told mid-day diarist.
Chef Jerson Fernandes took to Instagram to welcome the star to the hotel and shared the good news with his followers. Here's what the chef shared:
Dipa Karmakar took to Instagram to thank the team of Hotel Seaprincess Juhu for their warm hospitality during her stay in Mumbai. Here's what the gymnast shared:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @dipakarmakarofficial • • • Thank you @seaprincessjuhu for the lovely stay and hospitality during my stay in Mumbai. Look forward to visit the hotel again soon :) . . . #gymnast #sportswomanoftheyear #sportstars #olympics #winner #gold #bronze #silver #championship #indian
On 22 January 2019, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar launched Gymnast Dipa Karmakar's autobiography titled 'The Small Wonder'! The book has been authored by sports journalists Vimal Mohan, Digvijay Singh Deo and Karmakar's coach Bishhweshwar Nandi. Dipa took to Instagram to thank the master blaster for his constant love and support.
View this post on Instagram
The launch of The Small Wonder. Thank you everyone for making it so memorable! Thank you @sachintendulkar for your continuous love and support! Hopefully, I can live up to your expectations! A big shout-out to all my family and friends who have supported me through my journey, my coach Nandi Sir who has pushed me everyday and @gosportsvoices for their support Congratulations to Digvijay Singh Deo bhaiya, Vimal Menon bhaiya for pulling off such a fabulous event, our publisher @Fingerprintp , my team at @Meraki_connect and Nikhil Naz for being such a great host! Hope this book can inspire people to fight against all odds to achieve their dreams. #TheSmallWonder
Just one day ago, Dipa shared a post on her Instagram account where the picture shows her proud father is seen reading her book.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what the cricketing legend had to say about Dipa's book. He shared a photo on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
The journey from Tripura to Rio de Janeiro & beyond has been fascinating but one that only @dipakarmakarofficial can tell us about. It was an absolute pleasure to launch your book, “Dipa Karmakar: The Small Wonder”. Best wishes for the future and the book. âÂÂ¬#TheSmallWonder
Dipa was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 2017. She is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
How Hardik Pandya almost ruined his cricket career on Koffee WIth Karan