Dipa Karmakar enjoys a 'Champions Diet' at a hotel in Juhu during her stay

Dipa Karmakar thanked the team of Hotel Seaprincess, Juhu for their warm hospitality during her stay in Mumbai

Dipa Karmakar with Chef Jerson Fernandes

After her heroics at the Rio Olympics, gymnast Dipa Karmakar quickly became the darling of the nation. So, it follows that the people at Jeon, a restaurant in a Juhu hotel, were only too happy when she dropped in for a meal. But being a sportsperson means she follows a strict diet. So, how did the chef take care of Dipa's diet, India's first female gymnast to compete in the Olympics.



"We were extremely sensitive to her dietary discipline and prepared food that included natural grains and ancient millets, and had no sugar or carbohydrates," Chef Jerson Fernandes who is an executive chef at Hotel Seaprincess in Juhu told mid-day diarist.



Chef Jerson Fernandes took to Instagram to welcome the star to the hotel and shared the good news with his followers. Here's what the chef shared:

Dipa Karmakar took to Instagram to thank the team of Hotel Seaprincess Juhu for their warm hospitality during her stay in Mumbai. Here's what the gymnast shared:

On 22 January 2019, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar launched Gymnast Dipa Karmakar's autobiography titled 'The Small Wonder'! The book has been authored by sports journalists Vimal Mohan, Digvijay Singh Deo and Karmakar's coach Bishhweshwar Nandi. Dipa took to Instagram to thank the master blaster for his constant love and support.

Just one day ago, Dipa shared a post on her Instagram account where the picture shows her proud father is seen reading her book.

Dipa was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 2017. She is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

