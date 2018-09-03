Dipa Karmakar will train after a week: Coach

other-sports

"The World Championship is in Doha [from October 25 to November 5], so we will be going to Delhi around September 18 to 20. She is fine," he added

Dipa Karmakar

Top Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar will resume her training next week for the upcoming World Championships in Doha after completing her rehabilitation. She had pulled out of the artistic team finals at Asian Games after feeling a jerk on her right knee during podium practice. She participated in the balance beam final, where she finished fifth.

Karmakar along with her coach returned home last week and underwent an MRI. "Her MRI has come out to be clean. We consulted Dr Anant Joshi who had operated her last year. She has started her physiotherapy sessions and I feel she can resume her training after a week," Dipa's coach Bisweswar Nandi said.

"The World Championship is in Doha [from October 25 to November 5], so we will be going to Delhi around September 18 to 20. She is fine," he added. Nandi said the owner of the clinic in New Delhi where Dipa got her MRI done did not charge her for her examination. "The owner came to meet Dipa and refused to charge for the MRI," Nandi said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever