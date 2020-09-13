Dipika Chikhila's mother passes away, actress shares emotional note

Dipika Chikhila, best known to portray the role of Sita in Ramayan, has lost her mother and the actress has taken to her Instagram account to write an emotional note at the loss.

She shared a note on her account and stated- "Loss of your parent ..is a grief one Cannot go by easily." (sic) Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Mum ð RIP A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) onSep 11, 2020 at 9:14pm PDT

A user commented on the post by writing- "Mam your mother's goodness, her caring,and her wisdom live on-like

a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace." (sic) Another one wrote- "Maa.. This is very sad news..! May her soul rest in peace.. And Maa we know it's Veryy sad to hear this. But pls you too take care.. And lots of prayers and power to family members." (sic)

A fan-club of the actress had this to state on the news- "Ohhh....May Her Soul Rest In Peace And Maa She Will Be Always With You..." (sic)

Last year in August, she had shared a picture with her mother and wrote a heartfelt caption. Have a look in case you missed it:

