Dipika Kakar finally gets some time to chat with her favourite partners

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Television star Dipika Kakar aka Simar Bhardwaj from Sasural Simar Ka is easily one of the busiest actors in the television industry today. Her massive claim to fame was her victory in season 12 of Bigg Boss. And she's way too busy with her work currently.

As far as her personal life is concerned, she tied the knot with her long-time beau, Shoaib Ibrahim in February 2018. The couple has shared quite a few pictures on their Instagram accounts that reflect their cute and adorable PDA. Just yesterday, on December 3, the actress shared a pic where they were enjoying the freezing cold, roof romance, and each other's company.

Take a look right here:

And more recently, she shared another picture that just had a heart for her hubby. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â @helo_indiaofficial A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) onDec 3, 2019 at 11:05am PST

But coming to the most crucial post, given how television and Bollywood actors can be too preoccupied with their work and seldom get time to spend time with their friends and family, Kakar finally got time to chat and relax with her most favourite people- Her hubby and her sister-in-law Saba. She took to her Instagram account and wrote- I had a very busy schedule for the last few days and couldn't get time to chat with them.

She continued- So here we are making best of the time and catching up on all our talks!!! and this is a moment and a bond I treasure the most. Take a look right here:

Well, we hope she continues meeting them more often and post her pictures on her social media account.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates