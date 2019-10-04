Dipika Kakar hospitalised; here's what husband Shoaib Ibrahim posted on Instagram

Bigg Boss 12 winner and popular television actress Dipika Kakar is currently hospitalised. While the reason for the hospitalisation isn't known, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim seems concerned about the actress' health. A few days ago, he had even shared an Instagram story where Dipika could be seen getting her temperature checked by a doctor.

Now, Ibrahim has shared another picture on Instagram where he can be seen hugging Dipika close while she lies on the hospital bed. He shared the photo and wrote, "Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha.. Pray for her speedy recovery."

It's nice to see Dipika smiling in the picture which assures us that the actress is feeling better and will be back home in no time. Dipika and Shoaib's friends from the industry and their fans, too, commented on the post with 'take care' messages.

Actress Deepika Singh wrote, "Get well soon dear. Wish you a speedy recovery. Prayers & best wishes for you," while Vikas Kalantri said, "Get well soon @ms.dipika lots of love and God Bless", and everyone wanted to know what had happened and why Dipika was in the hospital. We're sure Dipika would update her fans about her health soon enough.

Dipika Kakar is currently seen in the TV show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and has been receiving lots of love and praise for her performance. She established herself as the ideal bahu of Indian television through her show, Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika also participated in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Shoaib Ibrahim.

Shoaib and Dipika fell in love while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka, where he played her husband, Prem. Shoaib and Dipika got married on February 22, 2018, and the couple has been giving us marriage goals since then.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates