Dipika Kakar: Marriage should empower people to chase dreams

"Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum" actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. She says marriage should not be the reason why people quit their dreams and careers. In fact, it should further empower a person to chase and fulfill their dreams.

The actress, who made a mark in "Sasural Simar Ka", said: "I feel I am blessed when it comes to maintaining a work-life balance, given the kind of hectic work we do and the demanding nature of the industry we are in. I have been married for almost two years and I wouldn't have been able to do this without the unflinching support from Shoaib, Saba (sister-in-law) and Ammi."

"I also feel everyone should have the right to speak up and do what they love irrespective of their gender. Marriage should not be the reason why we have to let go of our dreams and careers. It should further empower a person to chase and fulfil their dreams. My family has been such a strong pillar of my strength. It has only made me do wonders in my career," she added.

In "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum", Sonakshi (Dipika) and Rohit (Karan V. Grover) are preparing for their wedding. The upcoming episodes will reveal whether the Sippy family will convince Sonakshi to stop working after marriage or will Rohit take a stand for his wife.

