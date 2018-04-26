Dipika Pallikal agrees with brother-in-law Saurav Ghosal: Family, friends are biggest medals

Reacting to a recent Twitter post by her mixed doubles partner and brother-in-law, Saurav Ghosal, who insisted that family values are more important than gold or silver medals



Dipika Pallikal

India squash champ Dipika Pallikal believes that her family and friends are the most significant medals in her life and no gold or silver compares to this.

Reacting to a recent Twitter post by her mixed doubles partner and brother-in-law, Saurav Ghosal, who insisted that family values are more important than gold or silver medals, Dipika Pallikal wrote: "Reading my brother-in-law's thoughts only makes me more grateful for what I have been given in this life. I might have come back with only 2 silver medals, but my family and friends are the biggest medals I can ever have!"

Pallikal and Ghosal, who is married to Dipika's sister Diya, were favourites to win gold in the mixed doubles final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games recently but lost the gold medal match 8-11, 10-11 to Australian pair of Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley. Pallikal later said that the referee had made some shocking and unfair decisions.

