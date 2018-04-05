Dipika Pallikal: I get attention now as I am married to Dinesh Karthik

Pallikal, who is married to cricketer Dinesh Karthik, made history in Glasgow four years ago when she won doubles gold with partner Joshna Chinappa



Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal

India's squash star Dipika Pallikal is hoping to put cricket in the shade back home by successfully defending her Commonwealth Games squash title - even if it upsets her cricketer husband.

Pallikal, who is married to cricketer Dinesh Karthik, made history in Glasgow four years ago when she won doubles gold with partner Joshna Chinappa [ India's first medal in the sport.

Her wedding in 2015 was splashed across national media and made Pallikal a household name, although she made headlines by declaring she hated cricket. "I said that because I feel that every other sport is getting overshadowed by cricket," said Pallikal after arriving in Gold Coast to defend her title.

"It's kind of hard to try and concentrate on my career, as well as my husband's. We're all athletes and all have to be treated equally." Pallikal, whose jet-setting lifestyle is followed by 255,000 users on Instagram, insists she doesn't follow cricket.

"There's a lot more media, a lot more attention that comes with cricket and I now get it because I'm married to (a cricketer)," she said. "To be honest I never watch him play."

