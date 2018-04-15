Dipika Pallikal questions ref's decisions after losing mixed doubles final

Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal fought hard before losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley 8-11, 10-11 in a gruelling gold medal match



Dipika Pallikal

Dipika Pallikal on Saturday questioned the "shocking decisions" taken by the referees after she and Saurav Ghosal had to settle for a silver, the first ever mixed doubles medal for India at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian pair fought hard before losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley 8-11, 10-11 in a gruelling gold medal match. "Shocking decisions were made during the final. I felt it could have changed whole scenario of the match if those decisions were fair. But that's sport," Pallikal told PTI.

