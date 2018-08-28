Dipika Pallikal wants to dance on top of the table with Robin Uthappa

other-sports

Robin Uthappa and Dipika Pallikal

India cricketer Robin Uthappa hailed squash ace Dipika Pallikal for winning the bronze medal in the Asian Games women's singles after she lost to defending champion Nicol David 7-11, 9-11 and 6-11 in the semis. This was Pallikal's third medal at the Asiad.

In 2014, she won a silver in women's team squash event and a bronze in women's singles. Yesterday, Uthappa tweeted: "Congratulations on the bronze @DipikaPallikal ..all ur hardwork has paid off." To which, Dipika replied: "Thank you Robs.. Hope all's well with you. Maybe some dancing on top of the table when we all catch up next time."

Dipika Pallikal settled for bronze in the squash women's singles after going down in semi-final matches of the 18th Asian Games. Dipika lost 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 6-11) to defending champion and former World No.1 Nicol David of Malaysia. The 26-year old Dipika had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarter-finals, while Joshana beat Hong Kong's Chan Ho Ling by a similar margin to advance to the last four.

