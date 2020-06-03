Dipika Pallikal wishes Dinesh Karthik on birthday, calls him her 'No. 1 lockdown buddy'

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently celebrated his birthday on June 1, 2020. Dinesh Karthik turned 35 on Monday. Karthik's wife and Indian squash professional player Dipika Pallikal Karthik took to social media to shower love and wishes for him.

Dipika Pallikal had a sweet message for hubby Dinesh Karthik on Instagram. Dipika posted a picture of the couple on social media site Instagram and captioned it: "Happy #35 to the kindest man I know, my favourite #19 & my #1 lockdown buddy!" The couple looks very adorable and so in love in the pic. Take a look at her post below.

Dinesh Karthik who made his debut back in 2004 for India, has since played 26 Tests and 94 ODIs.

Karthik has scored 1,025 at an average of 25. in Tests. His highest score is 129* and he has two centuries and seven fifties. In ODIs, Karthik has 1,752 runs to his name at an average of 30.20. His best score is 146* and he has two hundred and 11 fifties.

Dinesh Karthik has also played in IPL for teams such as Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and currently Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal got engaged in November 2013. Almost two years later in November 2015, the couple tied the knot in traditional Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news