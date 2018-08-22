Diplomacy prerogative of Centre, Congress can't run parallel govt: BJP

national

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday chided the opposition Congress party for its leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's hug to Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony recently. Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "General Bajwa is a person who is responsible for the butchering of number of Indians and his glorification is condemnable. For Congress, our Army Chief is 'sadak ke gunde' (roadside bully) and Pakistan Army Chief is 'sone de munde' (golden boy)."

Earlier in the day, Sidhu, a former cricketer, reiterated that his visit to attend cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan Prime Minister was "just a warm invitation from a friend." Sidhu also added that his Islamabad visit was a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that "Late Vajpayee ji had taken friendship bus to Lahore, invited Musharraf. Prime Minister Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking and went to Lahore unannounced."

However, Patra said, "Diplomacy is the prerogative of the central government and cannot be outsourced. There is a sense of equivalence that Sidhu tried to draw between himself and the Prime Minister and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Such comparisons are condemnable."

The BJP also raised the Doklam issue. Patra said, "While the central government was working on a strategy to resolve the issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly met the Chinese envoy during dark hours of the night. Congress president should understand and learn it graciously that they are out of power and cannot run a parallel government."

