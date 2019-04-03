Director Amit Sharma on his latest ad: Didn't want to let Deepika and Ranveer's fans down

television

Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma on bringing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on screen post marriage, with ad going viral online

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Considering it is their first on-screen outing since their November wedding, it is not surprising that the commercial for a brand of air conditioner, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has gone viral online. The 60-second ad smartly plays on their newly-wed status, with Singh promising to be a doting husband to Padukone.

Director Amit Sharma - who helmed the sleeper hit Badhaai Ho last year - reveals that while he was excited to bring them together, he was not bogged down by the expectations that accompanied their on-screen reunion.

The duo in the commercial

"We wanted to deliver on the client's expectation. More importantly, Deepika and Ranveer enjoy a huge fan base, and we didn't want to let them down. But once I am on the set, all I can think of is my commercial. I simply explained the situation to them and asked them to take it forward. My idea was to create an environment where they feel at home and capture their nuances while they act," explains Sharma.

Amit Sharma

The director, who has previously worked with the actors on separate occasions, analyses that their contrasting personalities only add to their crackling chemistry. "Ranveer's energy is contagious while Deepika is calm. When brought together, they are a dynamic force on set."

