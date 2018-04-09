Director Brad Peyton calls Dwayne Johnson 'biggest movie star'

Director Brad Peyton says he was interested in the challenges and opportunities that came from Dwayne Johnson-starrer Rampage being inspired by a video game



Director Brad Peyton says he loves to work on emotional action stories, especially if they are with the "biggest movie star" Dwayne Johnson. Peyton has helmed movies like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and San Andreas, both of which featured Johnson. His latest film Rampage is also with the actor.

"I love spectacle and huge, emotional action stories, and working with the biggest movie star in the world: Dwayne Johnson," Peyton said in a statement. Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them.

The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on April 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Peyton says he was interested in the challenges and opportunities that came from "Rampage" being inspired by a video game. "The game didn't have much of a narrative, so I could pay homage to it in a respectful way by utilising its three creatures and some 'Easter eggs' for the fans. But it also allowed me to make my own movie, and to explore a new story I wanted to tell, ground it in science, and convey themes that interested me.

"Most of all, I wanted to remind audiences that monsters are scary, but monster movies are meant to be fun. A lot of stars have to align to make a movie happen, and I think a lot of stars aligned on this one," he added. The film also features Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Jason Liles.