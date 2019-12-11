Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and Producer duo Abhishek Archana Srivastava & Ayush Saroj Jaiswal join hands

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yes, that’s true .. The Finest Casting Director title holder in Asia Book of Records Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who is famous for giving launchpad to new comers now has debuted as a Director in Music videos with Tum Kaho Toh. The Producer duo of the same music video Abhishek Archana Srivastava and Ayush Saroj Jaiswal is coming up with 5 more music videos starring top notch social media influencers followed by a hilarious comedy movie whose scripting has already been started. Upcoming music videos will be shot in December and January months respectively where 2 music videos will be shot in Uttar Pradesh and rest 3 will be shot out of country.

The untitled comedy movie which will go on floor in April first week in Uttar Pradesh state will be the debut of Dinesh Sudarshan Soi as an independent Film Director whereas Producers have already produced a feature film. This comedy movie will feature social media stars and some renowned names from Bollywood.

The first music video of Director & Producers Trio ‘Tum Kaho Toh is all set to release with Zee Music Company in December third week with a bang on. The young Producer Abhishek Archana Srivastava who is just 22 years old and whose mother is Additional Judge at Prayagraj High Court where as most of the family members are Gazetted officers told that “Everyone had expectations from me that I will also pass some exam and become a Government officer. I had keen interest in the world of Glamour and Glitter and I was clear that I will make self identity of mine in Bollywood. Same was with my partner Ayush Saroj Jaiswal whose family is totally ignorant about this field as his father is a businessman at a small town Rajapur, Chitrakoot in U.P. and mother Mrs. Saroj Jaiswal is a housewife. Now our first music video under our banner Third Eye Film Production is ready and we really excited for this. Soon after this we are doing 5 music videos back to back followed by a hilarious youth oriented comedy feature film. Tum Kaho Toh has come out really well and we hope that the audience will like it.’’

The beautiful romantic music video features TikTok stars Anirudh Sharma, Mrunal Panchal, Rishabh Chawla and Arsh Fam. The Casting of the song is done by DS Creations, a Casting firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi only. The song has been composed and musically directed by Bipin Das and sung by Asit Tripathy & Deepali Sathe. The crew which consists of DOP Vikcee, Editor Kamcee, Choreographer Amit Syal, Art Director Ankula Verma and Costume Designer Aparna Kitey have already been a part of so many blockbuster music videos. So something grand is also expected from ‘Tum Kaho Toh’.

Direction team consists of Sakib Shaikh, Pravin Khinchi & Pulkit Sharma whereas Sonia Malhotra Soi is the Creative Director. Good luck guys for the upcoming projects !!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.