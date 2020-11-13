Director Kushan Nandy on Kun Faya Kun: Decided to shoot this as it's a quickie

Yesterday, director Kushan Nandy kicked off the shoot of Kun Faya Kun — featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh — in Mahabaleshwar. The move left many wondering about the fate of his Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. After all, the actor-director duo had shot the rom-com for three days in Lucknow in March before the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans.

Ask him if he has put the Siddiqui-starrer on the backburner, and Nandy clarifies, "Kun Faya Kun is being filmed in a start-to-finish 35-day schedule. So, I will be done with the movie by the second week of December. It doesn't have too many songs. So, we decided to shoot this before as it's a quickie. Then, I can head to the pre-production of Jogira. That way, I will have two releases next year."



Kushan Nandy

Come 2021, Nandy will revisit the universe of Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Siddiqui. The duo had previously collaborated on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. "Nawaz is like an elder brother to me; he knows we are starting Kun Faya Kun. After coordinating the dates of the entire cast of Jogira, we have finally decided to roll from February 1," adds the director.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh on her digital debut Taish: TV gets monotonous after some time

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news