Director Nishikant Kamat passes away, confirms Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat breathed his last on August 17, 2020. He was 50. Ajay Devgn, who worked with Nishikant for Drishyam, broke the news of the director's sad demise on Twitter. "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," tweeted Devgn.

Riteish Deshmukh, who made his Marathi acting debut with Nishikant Kamat's directorial Lai Bhaari, too mourned the demise of the 50-year-old filmmaker.

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Kamat was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad as he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years, as confirmed by AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. He suffered a relapse and was brought to the Gachibowli hospital on July 31, with jaundice and abdominal distention.

A statement from AIG Hospitals stated, "It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness."

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and the John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome among others. He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial Dombivali Fast and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Lai Bhaari.

The filmmaker also featured in the Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and his 2016 directorial Rocky Handsome as an actor.

Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans!

