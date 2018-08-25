Director Nitin Kakkar didn't allow Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra meet before the shoot of Mitron?

bollywood

Since the scenes in the film required a certain kind of awkwardness between the actors, director Nitin Kakkar suggested Jacky Bhagnani, and Kritika Kamra not to hang out before they start shooting of the film

Jacky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra

Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra didn't meet before the shoot of the film Mitron. As seen in the trailer Jackky plays the role of a directionless Gujarati boy, who is on a bride hunting spree where he meets Kritika for the first time.

The director's idea helped the actor to maintain the awkwardness in the required scene. As they started shooting for the scenes their friendship grew which shows on screen.

The trailer of Mitron has received a warm response from the audience owing to the quirky and hilarious content backed by the remarkable performances of the ensemble cast.

The hilarious trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience. The first song 'This Party Is Over Now' further stirred the excitement of the audience with the Yo Yo Honey Singh track taking over the internet in no time.

The makers released a slow romantic song on Thursday 'Sawarne Lage' sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, this soothing track sees the otherwise crazy Jackky Bhagnani turn into something else thanks to his love for Kritika Kamra.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar's next directorial after the critically acclaimed 'Filmistan', is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

