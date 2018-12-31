Director Ringo Lam dead at 63

hollywood

Ringo Lam, whose decades-long career included hit films like City on Fire and Aces Go Places IV, has died. He was 63

Action director Ringo Lam, whose decades long career included hit films like City on Fire and Aces Go Places IV, has died. He was 63. Hong Kong media outlets reported that the director, who was born as Lin Lingdong, was found unresponsive in bed on Saturday by his wife, reported variety.com.

The 1986 "City on Fire" is considered Lam's landmark film as he won best director at the Hong Kong Film Awards. He also wrote, produced and acted in several of his films. Before the release of his final film, "Sky on Fire", he told the South China Morning Post in an interview that he is "powerless".

"I am at an age where I have something to say about life. What is life? There's nothing that I can do to decide when it ends. I am powerless and I am very angry, so I put that all onto the screen."

