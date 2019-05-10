DirectorGifty will direct a song for Will Smith's Alladin

music

The trailer of Will Smith's Alladin came out in March gave a sneak peek into the miraculous world of Aladdin, the trailer also featured glimpses of the classic song A Whole New World, which will be a part of the adaptation

DirectorGifty is literally going places! The director is now no longer just restricted to 1-2 projects abroad. After working with Pitbull on a single Slowly Slowly, Gifty has hit a jackpot! He will be working with none other than Hollywood's most talented actor, Will Smith.

We all know how Will Smith's Genie is already the most talked-about aspect of Disney's upcoming live-action Aladdin remake. We hear that the director will direct a single for the film, the song will be sung by none other than Bollywood rapper and musician Badshah. The director recently posted a picture with the singer on social media and when we spoke to him about it, he confirmed the news.

He said, "I am just letting good work flow. It is all about connecting with people and letting your work speak for yourself. After Pitbull, this is another important project for us because it also involves Disney. And who does not want to work with someone like Will Smith?"

DirectorGifty is currently the favorite child of all top music directors and rappers of the nation, be it about Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Badshah, or anyone else you know. His work profile is too envious for the rivals to resist. Giftly blew up all roofs of success when his collaboration with Guru for 'High Rated Gabru' crossed a whopping 350 million views on YouTube. Coming to Yo Yo Honey Singh, the very popular 'Desi Kalakar' featuring Honey and Bollywood’s 'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha has been directed by Gifty only. The video went viral in no time, crossing 65 million views.

