Director's cut

Chitrangada Singh, Kay Kay Menon and Shiney Ahuja will all be present at the event

Sudhir Mishra

Interact with the cast of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, a political drama by director Sudhir Mishra, at a screening that will be followed by a Q and A session. The film, set in 1975-1977 during the Indian Emergency period, depicts the story of three young characters navigating life in an atmosphere of political turmoil. Chitrangada Singh, Kay Kay Menon and Shiney Ahuja, who portrayed these characters, will all be present at the event.

On May 25, 7.30 pm onwards

At BARO, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Free

