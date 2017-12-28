Disabled man set ablaze by cousin to grab his ground floor flat in Goregaon

In a tragic incident, a disabled man was set on fire by his cousin who wanted to grab his property



In a tragic incident a disabled man was set on fire by his cousin who wanted to grab his property. The 40-year-old man was unable to walk and made electric flowers to earn his daily means. He owned the ground floor flat in a redeveloped building in Goregaon's Motilal Nagar Number 2 as per reports by the Times of India.

The victim suffered 90% burns and is in a critical condition after his cousin threw petrol on him and set him on fire. The accused is unemployed and lived on the second floor of the same building.

The victim’s family lived nearby and used to offer him meals. The accused is believed to have been eyeing the victim’s property since he had no legal heirs. As per the police the accused used to allegedly harass and beat up the victim over the flat, but the victim never approached the police to complain about the harassment he was facing.

On the morning of the incident, the victim was resting in the balcony of his ground floor home which had a grille. As per a police official, "The accused crept up from outside and poured petrol on a sleeping victim through the grille. Even as a stunned victim tried to understand what was happening, his cousin torched him."

On seeing smoke bellowing from the balcony, the victim’s neighbours rushed to his home and broke down the door. They then rushed him to the hospital. The accused tried to flee the scene of the crime but was caught by the residents of the victim’s building. He was then handed over to the Goregaon police.

The victim was subsequently shifted to Nair Hospital where he is believed to be in a critical condition. The police have arrested the accused and he has been charged with attempt to commit murder.

