Disabled rape victim commits suicide in UP

A disabled woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, an official said on Thursday. The 29-year-old woman, who had accused four persons of thrashing and raping her about six months ago, hanged herself yesterday evening, SSP Joginder Kumar said. But during the investigation, the rape charges were found to be untrue, he said.

On February 23, she attempted self-immolation at the SSP office here in protest against police apathy in lodging her FIR. After this incident, the investigation into the case was handed over to Fatehganj (west) police, Kumar said. The woman's husband Dharmendra has alleged that she committed suicide after failing to get any help from the police. Meanwhile, the parents of the victim have lodged a complaint against her husband and father-in-law. Post-mortem report of the woman has concluded that she died due to hanging, SP (rural) Khyati Garg said.

