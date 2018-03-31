Disappointing start for Shubhankar Sharma in Houston

Shubhankar Sharma had a disappointing opening outing at the Houston Open, as he shot one-over 73 on a day when the scoring was rather low here



Shubhankar Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma had a disappointing opening outing at the Houston Open, as he shot one-over 73 on a day when the scoring was rather low here. It was the late stages of his second nine, the front side of the course that brought the Indian youngster down. Starting from the 10th he was two-under through the opening nine but then bogeyed second and then had three in a row from fifth to seventh to fall to 2-over. Sharma was lying Tied-126.

