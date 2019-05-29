Disaster season starts with the rains approaching

opinion

From open manholes, to electric shocks, road accidents and falling from overcrowded trains we stand at the start of dangerous days. As one family grieves an irreplaceable loss let conscience dictate that nobody else suffers like this again

Disaster season seems to have begun even with Mumbai at least two weeks away from the monsoon. A 37-year-old man died of his injuries after a tree fell on him in Andheri East. He did battle for his life for five days after which he died.

The grieving family has blamed the BMC, though the civic authority's garden department claimed they had trimmed the tree a fortnight before the incident. They claimed the civic stormwater drain department had damaged the tree's roots during drain work, alleging it was this work that triggered the crash.

This is once again, one department putting the blame on the other. The passing of the buck leaves citizens frazzled and frustrated. After a tragedy of humongous proportions, instead of taking responsibility and working on ensuring that a repeat does not occur, we see time being frittered and no responsibility taken. Tree falls have claimed lives in the city and it is upto the garden department or whoever is in charge that monsoon preparations factor this in. Keeping the city monsoon ready does not mean cleaning nullahs and seeing that traffic is moving smoothly. Trees have become a huge part of pre-monsoon work.

The branches of trees too, need attention because of the weight, which makes timely cutting all the more important. Call in experts and do not cut corners when it comes to tackling this. Today, the monsoon mayhem has become one that is not just an inconvenience to Mumbaikars but potentially fatal too. From open manholes, to electric shocks, road accidents and falling from overcrowded trains we stand at the start of dangerous days. As one family grieves an irreplaceable loss let conscience dictate that nobody else suffers like this again.

