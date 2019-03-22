Disasters do not wait for paperwork, excuses

opinion

It is laughable that structures deemed dangerous are allowed to stand over densely populated areas with excuses like it will take time to demolish them, or that permissions for demolishing are in progress

The CSMT bridge collapse throws the spotlight on two other bridges over busy train lines and a power station that has already been classified as risky, but continue to be a threat to commuters, a report in this paper stated.

Some dilapidated structures are still staring commuters in the face. There is a sub-station between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg that is dangerous. There are other abandoned DC power sub-stations at Mulund and Ghatkopar. On Western Railway (WR), foot overbridges at Matunga Road and Bandra have outlived their age, declared unsafe and shut for public use have been in the process of demolition for quite a few months now. They are standing dangerously over the WR's main line.

It is laughable that structures deemed dangerous are allowed to stand over densely populated areas with excuses like it will take time to demolish them, or that permissions for demolishing are in progress.

A disaster does not wait for paperwork, permissions or other excuses. These must be dismantled in double quick time now. We cannot leave things to destiny and let such essential action be mired in red tape. It is also specious to cite progress and go full steam ahead with projects when we continue putting the public in grave danger.

Why do we never learn lessons or refuse to move proactively? It is still a mystery. Why do fatalities and injuries prove to be the only wake- up call we heed? Our netas who are preening about achievements during their tenure need to take cognisance. Files need to not just move from the table but fly. Result-oriented action, removal of danger are the only options now for the authorities. Get cracking, rather than dithering and passing the buck. Your time should have started long ago, but even then the clock starts now.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates