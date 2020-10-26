Discipline the key in making gym reopening a success

With gyms getting the green light to open on Sunday, many centres restricted the first day to Dussehra poojas and are set to start their fitness training for members today.

Gyms have their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) chalked out — rules range from restricting members to 50 per cent and a by-appointment-only calendar, to stopping all group activities like yoga, Zumba, spinning in groups as these are still disallowed. They also have rules for wearing masks and shields, different for different centres. Face shields are the preferable option as it is difficult to train and one should not, in fact, train hard with a mask on as breathing gets restricted.

There is such a huge human factor when it comes to gym training that this, in fact, can become a litmus test for the state government to wait and watch how this all pans out and take it ahead for other facilities too.

That is why gym managements have such a huge responsibility to make this work by following every single safety protocol and more so that the industry benefits. This would boost the government's confidence in taking Unlock further and allowing more businesses to open up. It may not be another industry but just a facility that gets permission to resume operations.

Members who do not co-operate, give short shrift to sanitisation measures, insist on entering prohibited areas, should be told that they are not welcome. With stiff competition among fitness centres, gym managements are often wary about chiding a member or enforcing strict discipline.

One has witnessed exercisers talking on cell phones while on the treadmill when explicit notices are pasted on gym premises to desist from doing so. This is just one example from non-COVID times. Discipline is key now and managements need to be extremely tough in making their COVID-specific rules non-negotiable.

