Disco deewane

When Deepika Padukone wore silver pants, she got us nostalgic about the disco look. Go on, sport gold and silver lowers without looking like a scream

Remember Rishi Kapoor's shiny pants in the song Om Shanti Om? That was the last time we believed someone truly rocked that particular shade of pants. That is, till Deepika Padukone recently flaunted the same shade, and showed us how to look smashing in silver. The metallic shade is getting increasingly popular as it's finally being done right — not as a monotone from head to toe, thus making you less a part of the interiors of the pub you're dancing at, stylist Neha Panda tells us. Here are three ways in which you can rock metal in your wardrobe.

Golden gals

Gold is a tricky shade to work with as it clashes with most colours. Avoid pairing it with red, brown or any bright shade. Black, green and blue work.

A golden skirt can look fun and royal, making it apt for formal and casual occasions. Pair it with a simple top and a sombre jacket.

If you're picking a golden pair of pants, make sure it fits well. Avoid pairing it up with anything other than white.

Silver lining

It's crucial to pick the right cut as something too loose will look shabby and too tight will look awkward.

A high-waist pair works well but avoid it if you have a pear-shaped body.

Keep your top basic beca­use your pants are the hero of the outfit. Pick a simple cut in white or pastel.

Opt for pointed ballerinas or heels in silver or a neutral shade. Avoid black.

Metallic

The purple/pink metallic shade is in vogue among millennials as it can be worn during the day, and post-work parties.

Opt for a flared pair for a graceful vibe that the flow adds, or a figure-hugging pair for a sharp look. Wear a short skirt in this shade if you're going clubbing.

Pair it with something in black, white, olive or dark blue. Avoid red (except a subtle baby pink), yellow, silver and gold as they will clash horribly.

