Disco Raja: How Ravi Teja's loss became Allu Arjun's gain!

On most of the occasions, an actor's loss turns out to be someone else's gain. In the case of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun, it has turned out to be quite the opposite. He recently refused to star in a film that turned out to be a commercial disappointment.

The thing is that his brother Allu Sirish was working on the film Okka Kshanam with filmmaker Vi Anand, and it was only during the making of this film that Anand narrated the story of Disco Raja to Arjun, which didn't really please him. It's no news that the offer was bagged by Ravi Teja later.

It was a film that was mounted on a lavish scale and huge budget since it dealt with the genre of Science Fiction, however, the distributors had to incur huge losses owing to the tepid response. Well, just two weeks before the release of this film, Arjun gave his fans a massive blockbuster in the form of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Numbers suggest this is the second-highest grosser of all time in South after Baahubali and has also created havoc internationally. The distributors' share is likely to be over Rs. 150 crores.

