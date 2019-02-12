Discover a new way of learning English at this workshop at Dadar

things-to-do

A workshop scheduled for this weekend will enable teachers and parents to learn a new way of teaching English

English as a language has been taught the same way for ages now. Functional? Yes, but also probably a bit outdated. What if there was a way to learn the language it differently?

A workshop scheduled for this weekend will enable teachers and parents to learn a new way of teaching the language. "The primary method of learning spellings is with the help of sounds or phonics," explains Shweta Gupta, founder of Twinkling Phonics Academy, which conducts unique English-learning workshops across the country. "Phonic training enables us to read and write English properly, and more efficiently," she adds.

The workshop is open to adults looking to join pre-primary schools as teachers, those looking to begin their own workshops and even to parents ply interested in improving their skills and brushing up on the language so as to teach their kids.

ON February 16 and 17, 9 am to 3 pm

AT Blossoms Playschool, Janki Niwas, Dadar West

CALL 9619153067

COST Rs 5,000





