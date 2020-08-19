Discover the Photographer in You this World Photography Day

Never in history have humans taken and shared as many photos as we do today. A quick search on the internet reveals that over 100 million photos are posted on social media applications such as Instagram and Facebook each day. So much of our time is spent photographing our meals, clothes, pets, clouds, skyline, and more. It makes sense that we might as well get good at it.

Fairly simple tricks pertaining to angles and framing can really transform your photos. With the high-end smartphones, photo editing apps, and a thousand filters at our disposal, one can easily upgrade their photography skills with a little help from experts.

Here are a few Airbnb Online Experiences to get you started:

1. Phone Photography Class with @bonnierzm

Your host Bonnie is a Fashion Photographer who will guide you through this fun session where you will learn about the importance of angles and lighting. Bonnie will also teach you the perfect VIP angles along with three posing styles so you’re relaxed in front of the camera. You will get an opportunity to practice what’s being taught in real-time and you can instantly apply the techniques.

Duration - 1 hour and 15 minutes; Price: Rs 3,233

2. Creative Smartphone Photography at home with Danylo

This hour-long workshop is geared at training you to take the best photos for your Instagram feed with nothing but your smartphone. Your host Danylo will be sharing his favourite techniques on how to shoot and quickly edit your photos using free online applications. You will also practice the techniques by shooting random objects around your house.

Duration: 1 hour; Price: Rs 1,914

3. Coffee & Cameras with Olympic Youtuber

This niche experience is for those who love taking photos of their beautiful meals and the cosy eateries they visit. Over the course of this session, your host Ci, an Olympic athlete and content creator, will share comprehensive knowledge about camera settings, lighting, framing, and editing. Having an idea of basic DSLR and smartphone camera settings is essential to taking great photos. You will round up the session by making an iced coffee while you try to capture the precise moment when the cream pours out and tumbles over the ice, making the Instagram friendly coffee-cream swirl!

Duration: 1 hour; Price: Rs 1,925

4. Create with a Pro Studio Photographer

Suited for those who wish to learn beyond taking photos for social media, this workshop delves deeper into studio photography. You will learn how your host Dominique sets up her at-home studio which she for fashion, portraiture, and product shoots. By using basic props the host will share tricks on how to create a series of photos to suit different goals. After a quick photo exchange, you will receive feedback on how to improve styling and lighting techniques.

Duration: 2 hours; Price: Rs 5,773

