Discover the shakti within

A new comic packs in stories of lesser-known goddesses from mythology and folklore that speak of woman power

A panel from the story of Annapoorna. Pic/Amar Chitra Katha

Long, long ago, there walked an asura on earth, who was blessed with the power of invincibility — with a slight twist. He couldn't be killed by any creature who walked on two or four legs. When goddess Brahmari was faced with this challenge, she put the army of bees she commanded to work, and the giant devil was vanquished by tiny six-legged creatures.

These and other stories of lesser-known goddesses that are a manifestation of Adi Shakti, the supreme goddess, find place in the latest comic by Amar Chitra Katha (ACK). Titled Shakti, the special edition packs in stories of strength, courage and grace that depict the power of being a woman.

"We came out with our Ramayana special last year, where the seven kaands were published in six volumes. And ever since then, our deputy editor, Sanjana Kapur, had been dreaming of doing a project on the strong women of Indian mythology and folklore," informs editor Reena I Puri, adding that the graphic novel was researched and scripted by four writers (Prabha Nair, Rajani Thindiath, Niranjana Sivaram and Kapur) and the art was created by artists Durgesh Velhal and Rajib Das.

Apart from Brahmari, it depicts the stories of Meenakshi, Annapoorna, Sashti, Mahi, Mookambika and Kanyakumari.

"Many of these goddesses manifest different fears people have. So, you have a goddess for small pox, for instance, who represents the fear of the disease and also saves you from it," explains Puri. About the research and curatorial process, she says that since ACK is known for mythology, they cannot deviate too much from the original version.

"We attempt to feature stories that speak of our times, like the story of Mahi, the daughter of Satpura ranges, who doesn't hesitate from picking up a boulder if the situation calls for it," she adds. "And, this is a good time to come out with something that represents women and the power that they hold within, which they may not recognise."

