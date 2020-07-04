Discussion, not threats, can solve contentious issues

The economic fallout of the pandemic has begun to bite hard across all the strata of the society. While we have plenty of reports about migrants, the poor struggling for basics, even the relatively better-off section is hard-pressed to pay bills and clear certain dues.

A school and its students' parents are facing off as a section of parents have been unable to pay the school fees. It is a highly stressful time with parents saying that their children may be removed from the school if they fail to pay the fees. This goes against the government's orders. The state government had said that parents should be allowed to pay fees in parts and that schools should not increase fees.

The school, in turn, has said that parents have been given various options towards the payment. Things have reached a point where the school is saying that de-enrolment of students whose parents fail to pay the fees will begin mid-July. Another worrying aspect reported in this paper is that parents have paid donations to the school at the time of admission. This may have to be looked into as it proves that despite all efforts and some action, donations are still a fact of life, at all educational levels across the country.

Schools and parents need to come together in virtual meetings to see how best this can be solved. Instead of threats of de-enrolment, let them sit across the table, representatives from the parents' side and from the school, to try and address a vexatious problem. This goes not for just one school but all institutes who may be in similar situations.

In these days of the pandemic, every effort must be made to find common ground, whether it be in residential societies, at the workplace or in educational hubs.

Why talk about politics when we keep fighting these small wars in our backyard. Besides, masks, santitisers and social distancing, co-operation is an important weapon in our fight against the virus.

