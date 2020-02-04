Disha Patani amasses 30 million followers on Instagram, celebrates in a unique way!

Disha Patani is without a doubt the hottest, sexiest and fittest actress in the industry and is the current talk of the town for her upcoming film, Malang. The actress is seen in a totally new avatar in the movie and the audiences are gushing over her updated look and is currently on a promotional spree for the same.

Disha Patani crossed the milestone of 30 million on Instagram recently and thanked every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now. She posted- 30 million and happy face. Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of Malang, who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. Mohit Suri, am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy.(sic)

Well, it's a long post and the actress thanked a lot of other people, have a look right here:

She even shared an Instagram story where she applied the cat filter to celebrate the Milestone and share her excitement:

Disha Patani has the fittest account amongst b-town actresses and she also never fails to share her life updates via posts and stories. She has received immense appreciation for the same. The actress has built a fanbase from scratch soon after she made her debut in the industry with M.S. Dhoni. The actress is surely on a success spree.

Disha has proven that she gets into the skin of every character and puts her entire hard work and effort even for the smallest of things.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on February 7, 2020; teaming up with Salman Khan again with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

