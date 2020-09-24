Disha Patani crosses 40 million followers' milestone on Instagram; shares video to thank her fans

Disha Patani has a massive fanbase across all social media platforms and it continues to grow by leaps and bounds, each day. The actress has now crossed the massive milestone of 40 million followers on Instagram and even shared adorable videos thanking her fans for the love and support.

Disha shared a video of herself doing some squats at the gym and captioned it as, "40 million got me like.. 60kg 10 reps thank you my lovely FC's for all the support and love, I'm nothing without you all! (sic)."

She also thanked her fans in her Instagram stories and expressed how she is super happy and thankful for the love!

The actress started as an outsider and has made an irreplaceable mark in the industry with her performances, back to back. The actress started her journey with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold story to her latest being Malang— Disha has delivered a wide variety of characters and is considered the epitome of hotness.

Disha also has a really engaging profile, where she constantly shares on how her life looks off the lens, snuggles with her dogs, sexy photographs of her makeup looks and outfits that we can never take our eyes off, various weightlifting workout videos and so much more. And, we can't stop loving them!

The actress even in this lockdown period was constantly working towards her upcoming work schedule, fulfilling brand commitments and also won the crown of Times Most Desirable Women of 2019.

Disha is now all set to resume her shoot schedule for her upcoming film Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

