Disha Patani dazzled at the Malang success party in her red hot avatar

While Disha Patani is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood today, she gave one of her best performance to date in the action-thriller Malang. We've seen the gorgeous actress in a whole new avatar in the film, and she recently stole the spotlight at the film's success party.

A vision to behold, Disha Patani wore a flowy red mini dress with white sneakers and dewy makeup. The actress set new casual style goals with this look. While the entire team was present at the bash, all eyes were on Disha thanks to her performance in the film and her pretty party look.

Mohit Suri's Malang hit theatres on February 7, 2020, and has been doing quite well at the box office. It has everything that makes a film successful - romance, action with the perfect blend of thrill. Disha's fans have loved her in the film, and the actress sure has gone ahead and garnered many new fans.

Disha Patani has been having a busy year already as she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina next. The actress will also reunite with Salman Khan after Bharat in the upcoming cop drama Radhe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates