Disha Patani draws inspiration from Sofia Vergara for new video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara's character Gloria from the popular sitcom "Modern Family" for a new video. Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.

The clip begins with the "Malang" star mouthing the dialogue: "People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don't make baby, I am a baby." She captioned the video with a "funny face" emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 30, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Bollywood actor and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few "laughing emoji". Disha's clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her "Bharat" co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie "Radhe".

