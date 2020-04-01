Search

Disha Patani draws inspiration from Sofia Vergara for new video

Published: Apr 01, 2020, 08:36 IST | IANS |

Disha Patani takes inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara's character Gloria from the popular sitcom "Modern Family" for a new video.

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account
Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara's character Gloria from the popular sitcom "Modern Family" for a new video. Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.

The clip begins with the "Malang" star mouthing the dialogue: "People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don't make baby, I am a baby." She captioned the video with a "funny face" emoji.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 30, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Bollywood actor and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few "laughing emoji". Disha's clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her "Bharat" co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie "Radhe".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK