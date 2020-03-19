Disha Patani gets the cute company of her cat amidst Coronavirus!

All Bollywood celebrities are sharing pictures and videos of what they are doing at home these days, so how could Disha Patani stay away. The actress is spending time with her cute cat amidst the Coronavirus Scare! There are two things Bollywood celebrities are fond of- Veganism and Pets. Go Green and Love the animals seem to be the new Moto. And one of them who loves pets is Disha Patani. We do not have to tell you what the world is currently going through, but we can surely tell you how the Malang actress is spending time at home due to the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "Me, passing my days at home like this." (sic) She shared a very cute and adorable picture of her cat and we wish we could also cuddle with her.

Take a look right here:

And earlier this year, she shared another picture of her cat and wrote Keety. We must say this is the cutest cat we have seen. Have a look right here:

The success of films like Bharat and Malang has surely made the actress a lot more confident and charismatic and it seems the filmmakers also have a lot of faith in her now. This is why she is now gearing up for a lot of films for 2020. She will first be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be followed by KTina, and in 2021, she will be seen in Ek Villain 2!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates