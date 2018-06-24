Disha Patani gives glimpses of her hardcore workout routine, watch video

Known to be sharing her workout regimes on social media, Disha Patani has shared another video of hers, wherein, she's seen packing a few punches and doing headstands

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

After impressing the audience with her mesmerizing beauty and spectacular dancing skills, Disha Patani has now stunned the audience with her jaw-dropping action side in the latest audience. The actress took to social media to share her workout video, where Disha is seen kicking, boxing and doing headstands amongst others.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again. Giving a glimpse into her hardcore workout routine, Disha shared a video on social media proving to be a motivation for her followers. With her daring and kickass moves, the tough girl clearly proves she is not a damsel in distress and needs no knight in shining armour to save her.

ðªð½ð¸ @rakeshyadav13 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 22, 2018 at 12:55am PDT

Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions of people. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan.

