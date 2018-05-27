Disha Patani grooves to Beyonce Knowles' beats

Earlier Disha Patani's version of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You made her fans put on their dancing shoes

Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned all heads with her latest performance on Beyonce's number as she paid tribute to her 'idol.' In the video, Disha turns up the temperature as she moves to Beyonce's iconic Coachella 2018 performance.

Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @Beyonce âÂ¤ï¸Â thanks @jamesdance_ for teaching me the block and @shariquealy for the cool editðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/PZm9cbEjBI — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) May 26, 2018

The star took to Twitter to flaunt her moves as she wrote, "Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @Beyonce ?? thanks @jamesdance_ for teaching me the block and @shariquealy for the cool edit (sic)."

She also thanked her choreographer, James. This is not the first time that the 'Befikra' star has flaunted her moves. Earlier her version of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You made her fans put on their dancing shoes. On the work front, Disha is all set to play the role of a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's Bharat.

