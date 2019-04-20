Disha Patani is acing the balancing game between her different projects

bollywood

Actress Disha Patani is proving to be not just a hardworking woman but is also, acing the balancing game between her different projects

Actress Disha Patani is proving to be not just a hardworking woman but is also, acing the balancing game between her different projects. While the actress was seen busy shooting for her next, Malang scheduled to release next year, in the outskirts of the city, Disha was also shooting for a brand, setting an example for mastering the art of balance.

Being the brand ambassador of an International clothing line, Disha is considered to be one of the most sought after faces for brands and throttles the social media, reigning over the title of the 'national crush'. With multiple projects under her sleeve, Disha is proving her mettle by juggling and balancing rightly between all the projects- dividing the time and attention in the right mix of balance.

Disha will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the upcoming movie, Bharat which is set to release on Eid, this year. In a recently released post from the trail of posters shared across social media by the makers of the movie, Disha Patani was seen flying high in a shimmery outfit, bringing back the '60s charm with Salman in the forefront. There are speculations that she will be playing the love interest of Khan and they will have a song together against the backdrop of a circus.

After Bharat, Disha will be seen next in a romantic- horror film titled Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur which will be releasing in the year, 2020.

