Disha Patani is all set to play with fire for Bharat

Disha Patani

Disha Patani who is currently basking in the glory of her recent blockbuster Baaghi 2 has already begun her prep for her upcoming period film Bharat. The Baaghi 2 actress plays a trapeze artist in the film and has started rehearsing for her part. Disha Patani will be performing pyrotechnics for the Salman Khan starrer.

Disha Patani is, therefore, rehearsing for stunts involving fire for the past few days. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha perfectly fits the bill to play a trapeze artist for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Apart from impressing the audience with her mesmerizing looks and and stunning dancing skills, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again.

The actress often shares insights into her tough workout routines through social media proving to be an inspiration to her fans and followers. Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2 which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with superstar Salman Khan.

