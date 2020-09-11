Search

Disha Patani is all smiles as she returns to work

Updated: 11 September, 2020 07:38 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and shared her excitement of resuming work.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Disha Patani
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani gave a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amidst the pandemic. Disha took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of her getting ready for a shoot. She wrote: "Finally we're back." She didn't mention the name of the project, but it is said that she was working for a brand shoot.

Have a look right here:

Disha Patani Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during lockdown, as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer, "Radhe".

She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up, which reunite her with "Malang" director Mohit Suri.

First Published: 11 September, 2020 07:12 IST

Tags

Disha Patanibollywood newsEntertainment News

