Disha Patani is India's Most Desirable woman as per an online survey

When we think about actresses who’ve proven they can crush any performance, no matter the demands, Disha Patani often comes to mind. Disha's fiery personality, incredible looks, blazing hotness and sheer screen presence made her arguably the most desirable woman according to an online survey by a leading newspaper.

Impressing the audiences with her performance in Malang and special appearances in Bharat and Baaghi 3, Disha has time and again redefined what being a screen star is all about. Gifted with striking looks, the actress reinforced that with mega dramatic power to become one of the leading stars in B-town and is the No.1 most desirable woman of 2019. Each of her Instagram posts is a testimony to her a diva look be it her workout videos or BTS from sets or events, Disha aces all her looks.

Disha’s versatility and her being able to control every scene she’s in fetches viewer’s attention with ease. With her growing trajectory and upscaling craft, she has proved that she is equally capable of carrying genres ranging from biopics, dramas, thrillers to mysteries.

The actress may have kickstarted as an innocent-looking, doe-eyed young woman in Dhoni but with Malang, she left the audiences spellbound. Her dedication to fitness and her dance moves is a testimony to her blazing hotness. Be it her sexy move in Slow motion or a diva avatar in Malang, Disha has won hearts of masses.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 and Salman Khan starrer Radhe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news