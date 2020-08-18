Disha Patani is taking care of her family by staying connected with them virtually, even if away

The nationwide lockdown has impacted the lives of many as people haven't been able to spend their time with their family and the long list also includes actress Disha Patani. The actress has been really close to her family and is missing them a lot. The actress has been staying in Mumbai away from her family ever since the lockdown started and this has been by far the longest that Disha has gone without meeting her family as they stay in Bareilly.

Even while she is away from her family, the actress is regularly keeping in touch with them via video calls and ensuring that all of their necessities back home are taken care of.

Disha Patani is staying in touch with her family virtually and is feeling more connected than ever as she is having more time to give her undivided attention to. As the actress is busy with her preparation that she has been doing from home for her upcoming projects, she has found the balance between the two which is great.

The year 2020 has been really great for the actress on the work front with the release and success of Malang and the audiences loved her never seen before avatar. The actress is also currently using her in-hand time effectively by working out and preparing for her upcoming project Radhe alongside Salman Khan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news