Disha Patani isn't jealous of Tiger Shroff at all, says he deserves the attention

Disha Patani wonders where rumours of her apparent 'jealousy' towards Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff are coming from



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all set to share the screen for the first time in a full-length feature film with Baaghi 2. Although they have referred to each other as 'special friends' it's quite clear that something is brewing between them. They are constantly heaping praise on each other.

Rubbishing rumours that she's jealous of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani feels people are mistaken that she's getting overshadowed by Tiger during Baaghi 2 promotions. Disha further stated that she wholeheartedly believes that her co-star deserves the attention he's receiving.

Disha called Tiger hard working and committed and stated she is in awe of him being able to do his own stunts without a body double on most occasions perfectly. Terming reports that she's unhappy with the focus that Tiger Shroff is receiving as baseless, Disha questions why people are quick to jump to conclusions pertaining to her when she has no reason to be envious of her co-stars.

Having worked in successful films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (her debut) and Kung Fu Yoga, Disha Patani is surprised about being the target of wagging tongues. But, she maintains that she's not bothered by naysayers and is excited about being part of such a big banner and the opportunities that she might receive in the future.

Disha Patani has said that co-star Tiger Shroff has taught her not to focus on baseless chatter. Baaghi 2 is set to release on 30th March.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates